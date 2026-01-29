UAE And Italian Presidents Discuss Strategic Partnership During A State Visit to Abu Dhabi

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held talks with His Excellency Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic, to discuss opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation and the UAE-Italy strategic partnership in line with their shared commitment to promoting prosperity and development for both nations and peoples.

The talks were held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, where His Highness welcomed His Excellency Mattarella during his state visit and expressed appreciation for his commitment to advancing UAE-Italy relations.

His Excellency Mattarella underscored his pleasure at visiting the UAE, noting that the two countries share a strategic relationship built on trust, mutual respect, and a joint aim to advance development and prosperity for all.

The two leaders reviewed diverse areas of cooperation that reinforce prospects for deepening ties and further strengthening the UAE-Italy strategic partnership, with a focus on the economy, investment, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, sustainability, and cultural exchange.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, underscoring the importance of promoting dialogue and diplomatic solutions to conflicts while fostering peace and stability in the region and beyond in a manner that serves the interests of all.

His Highness affirmed that UAE-Italy relations have witnessed steady progress since their establishment in 1971. He underlined the UAE’s interest in building on the achievements of recent years and leveraging opportunities to advance their joint vision, including through cultural collaboration as a vital bridge for mutual understanding and the promotion of shared values.

His Highness hosted a luncheon in honour of His Excellency Mattarella and the accompanying delegation.

The talks were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of minister, senior officials in the UAE, and the delegation accompanying the Italian President.

Upon his arrival at Qasr Al Shati, His Excellency Mattarella was accorded an official reception. His Highness welcomed him, and an honour guard lined up to salute the Italian President, whose motorcade was escorted by a cavalry procession. His Excellency Mattarella also greeted Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials who were present to receive him.