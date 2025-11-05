UAE and Liberian Presidents Hold Talks to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks with His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, to explore ways of enhancing bilateral relations and expanding cooperation, particularly in areas that support the shared development goals of both nations. The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, where His Highness welcomed President Boakai and highlighted the wide potential for cooperation between the UAE and Liberia across a range of sectors, including renewable energy, healthcare, education, tourism, and agriculture, as well as the development of transport infrastructure and logistics services.

His Highness emphasised the UAE’s commitment to strengthening ties with African nations, including Liberia, in support of sustainable development and shared economic growth. This approach, he noted, stems from the UAE’s vision of building partnerships founded on collaboration and mutual interests.

President Boakai expressed his pleasure at visiting the UAE and affirmed his country’s keenness to enhance its relations with the UAE, particularly in areas that promote development.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior state officials.