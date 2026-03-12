UAE AND MAURITANIAN PRESIDENTS DISCUSS REGIONAL DEVELOPMENTS IN PHONE CALL

UAE

WAM - UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. During the call, they discussed the military and security developments in the region and their serious repercussions for regional security and peace.

His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the UAE Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, describing it as a violation of international norms and conventions that guarantee the protection of diplomatic missions and their premises.

His Excellency also reiterated Mauritania’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks that continue to target the territory of the UAE and other countries in the region, affirming his country’s solidarity with the UAE in defending its sovereignty, security, and stability.

The two sides underscored the need for de-escalation in order to prevent further threats to regional and international security and stability.