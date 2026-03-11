UAE And Serbian Presidents Discuss Regional Developments

UAE

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, held a phone call to discuss regional developments, particularly in light of the military escalation and its implications for security and stability in the region.

During the call, His Excellency Vučić condemned the terrorist attack targeting the UAE Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, noting that the attack constitutes a violation of international norms and conventions that guarantee the protection of diplomatic missions and their premises and represents a dangerous escalation that threatens the safety and security of diplomatic personnel.

His Excellency Vučić also reaffirmed Serbia’s full solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked the Serbian President for his country’s supportive stance and solidarity with the UAE.

Both sides underscored the need for an immediate halt to escalatory actions and called for serious dialogue and diplomacy to preserve security and stability in the region and prevent further crises.