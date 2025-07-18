UAE attends 47th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting in Milan after acceding to Antarctic Treaty in December 2024

The United Arab Emirates participated for the first time in the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting (ATCM), attending the 47th session held in Milan, Italy, following its accession to the Antarctic Treaty in December 2024.

The UAE delegation was led by Abdulla Balalaa, Deputy Chair of the Emirates Polar Programme (EPP) Steering Committee and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, and attended by representatives from the EPP.

The ATCM serves as the principal forum for international collaboration on Antarctica-related issues. Convened annually, the meeting brings together consultative and non-consultative parties to exchange information, explore areas of common interest, and recommend measures to advance the Treaty’s objectives.

This year’s session saw the participation of over 400 delegations, representing 29 consultative parties, 28 non-consultative parties, as well as observers and experts.

Marking the UAE’s inaugural participation, Balalaa highlighted the significance of this milestone, stating, “We are delighted to join the 47th ATCM as a new non-consultative party. This milestone reflects our nation’s unwavering commitment to global cooperation and environmental stewardship. The UAE is dedicated to being proactive in preserving the cryosphere through science, innovation, and collaboration.”

Underpinned by national initiatives such as the Emirates Polar Programme, the UAE continues to champion scientific advancement and multilateral collaboration, reinforcing its role as a constructive and responsible actor in addressing global environmental challenges.

During the meeting, the UAE actively engaged in bilateral discussions with other countries and stakeholders, exploring opportunities for cooperation in polar research. Informal dialogues were also held to discuss collaborative approaches to advancing scientific knowledge and protecting the environment in the region.

As the principal forum for Antarctic governance, the ATCM enables parties to coordinate efforts, strengthen environmental protection, and support peaceful scientific cooperation. This year’s discussions addressed key themes including environmental preservation, science collaboration, operational safety, and responsible tourism in the region.

The UAE’s participation reflects its growing role in global environmental diplomacy and its commitment to multilateral processes that safeguard fragile ecosystems.

Looking ahead, the UAE will continue its engagement in the Antarctic Treaty System, with the signing of the Environmental Protocol – a key instrument to protect Antarctica’s ecosystems and promote responsible use – representing the next milestone in its contribution to preserving the continent for future generations.