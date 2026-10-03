UAE

UAE Attorney General says flydubai flight FZ1073 incident was an attempted terrorist act, as investigations reveal the co-pilot attacked the pilot and tried to seize control of the aircraft; inquiries continue

Counsellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney-General of the UAE, said investigations into the incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 revealed that the co-pilot attempted to carry out a terrorist act.

Al Shamsi said the co-pilot began executing his plan during the flight, attacking the captain inside the flight deck using a crash axe and attempting to take control of the aircraft's flight controls.

The Attorney-General said that investigations are continuing to establish the full circumstances, motives, and any links related to the incident, as well as to complete technical examinations and analysis of physical and digital evidence.

The final results will be announced upon the conclusion of all necessary procedures.