UAE community to prepare 10 million meals for Gaza on September 26 to honour Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

UAE

The 'Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge' event brings together volunteers, community members and well-wishers at Dubai World Trade Centre in a tribute to the late Sheikh's humanitarian legacy

The community event being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre is a humanitarian act that commemorates the legacy of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his generosity. Picture credit: Supplied

Dubai: On September 26, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, in cooperation with Operation Noble Knight 3, is organising the ‘Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge’ event to prepare more than 10 million meals in support of the people of Gaza, as part of humanitarian and community work in homage to the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away last Monday.

The community event being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre is a humanitarian act that commemorates the legacy of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in giving. This event embodies the authentic values ​​of goodness in the UAE community, through a community movement expressed as a broad humanitarian effort, in which community members, volunteers, and well-wishers of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid, participate in preparing food aid to reach the most needy families and children in Gaza.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, said: “The name of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, was associated with humility, compassion and generosity, and today thousands of his admirers are returning the favour to him with this great humanitarian work.”

Al Gergawi added: “This humanitarian event, in memory of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid, may God rest his soul, expresses the spirit of Emirati society, its values, love and loyalty to its leaders.”

He continued, saying: “There is great appreciation for Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid’s position and his national and community contributions to our country’s journey, and gratitude to the men of the state will remain part of our firmly established national principles.”

The community’s participation in preparing meals during the event embodies the values ​​of giving and community solidarity, and the importance of volunteer work in supporting humanitarian community events, which contributes to consolidating the culture of participation and giving. The Ahmed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge event also expresses great appreciation for the humanitarian stances of the late Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His hand was always extended with goodness and giving, and his name was associated with doing good, supporting the needy, and supporting community initiatives and charitable works.

The effectiveness of the Ahmed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge reflects the community’s keenness to affirm its influential presence in various aspects of charitable and humanitarian work, and in initiatives aimed at alleviating the suffering of others, and providing every possible effort to support humanitarian initiatives and projects launched from the Emirates that aim to help brothers and sisters, and change human life for the better, anywhere in the world.