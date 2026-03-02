2.37 AM Monday, 2 March 2026
UAE condemns Iranian attack on Sultanate of Oman

Published
By wam

 

The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the Iranian attacks targeting the Sultanate of Oman, considering these hostile acts a serious escalation, a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the expansion of attacks to

additional countries is unacceptable and condemned under all legal and political norms, and constitutes a serious escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and heightens regional tensions.

