UAE condemns Iranian drone strike on Azerbaijan

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Iranian drone strike targeting the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, considering these hostile acts a dangerous escalation, a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the expansion of attacks to additional countries is condemned under all legal and political norms, and constitutes a serious escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and heightens regional tensions.