UAE condemns Iranian drone strike on Azerbaijan

By WAM

 The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Iranian drone strike targeting the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, considering these hostile acts a dangerous escalation, a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the expansion of attacks to additional countries is condemned under all legal and political norms, and constitutes a serious escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and heightens regional tensions.

