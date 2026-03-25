UAE Condemns Iran’s Unprovoked Terrorist Attacks Targeting Kurdistan Region of Iraq

UAE

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced Iran’s unprovoked terrorist missile attacks targeting two military sites in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of dozens of Peshmerga forces.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks represent a dangerous escalation and a violation of the principles of international law. The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government, as well as its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding security, ensuring the safety of its citizens, and preserving stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs, as well as to the government and people of Iraq, and the Kurdistan Regional Government over this heinous attack, and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.