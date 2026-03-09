UAE CONDEMNS UNPROVOKED ATTEMPT TO TARGET TÜRKIYE WITH IRANIAN BALLISTIC MISSILE

UAE

WAM - The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the unprovoked attempt to target the Republic of Türkiye with an Iranian ballistic missile for the second time in less than a week. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed the missile after it entered Turkish airspace.

The UAE considers these hostile acts a dangerous escalation, a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the continued targeting of brotherly and friendly countries is condemned under all legal and political norms, and represents an unacceptable escalation that further heightens tensions in the region.