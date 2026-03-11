UAE CONTINUES EFFORTS IN GENEVA TO BRIEF PARTNERS ON IRANIAN ATTACKS

UAE CONTINUES EFFORTS IN GENEVA TO BRIEF PARTNERS ON IRANIAN...

Ambassador Jamal Al Musharakh, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, has conducted an extensive briefing on the unjustified Iranian aggression against the United Arab Emirates.

The session, held at the UN headquarters in Geneva in coordination with the Association of Accredited Correspondents (ACANU), addressed the legal and security implications of recent strikes.

Ambassador Al Musharakh issued a strong condemnation of the Iranian missile and drone attacks that targeted the UAE and several regional states.

The envoy affirmed that these hostile acts represent a "clear violation" of national sovereignty, international law, and the United Nations Charter.

From its diplomatic hub in Geneva, the UAE continues to engage actively with UN agencies and humanitarian organizations to provide updates on the evolving situation.

The UAE delegation highlighted the severe repercussions of these attacks on regional stability and the continuity of critical humanitarian operations.

The state renewed its firm commitment to multilateral cooperation as the primary framework for addressing regional security challenges.

The UAE issued a formal call to the international community to condemn the attacks and uphold the provisions of international law.

Ambassador Al Musharakh emphasized that respecting sovereign borders remains a prerequisite for peace and security in the Middle East.

The briefing is seen by diplomatic observers as a strategic move to mobilize international pressure and ensure adherence to the UN Charter.