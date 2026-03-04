UAE Cyber Security Council warns against digital misinformation manipulated content

Emirates 24/7 -The UAE Cyber Security Council on Wednesday urged the public to disregard rumors and "manipulated or out-of-context" digital content, warning that the spread of misinformation poses a significant threat to national information security.

In a statement addressing the rapid circulation of digital media, the Council called on residents to exercise caution regarding videos that have been "fragmented or removed from their chronological context."

The government body emphasized that the United Arab Emirates operates a centralized and transparent official media system. It clarified that all information concerning national security, public services, or state updates is disseminated exclusively through specialized government authorities.

"The redistribution of rumors exposes the community to digital misinformation risks and impacts information security," the Council said in the statement. "Verify before you publish. The official source is the only reference."

The warning highlights the UAE’s ongoing efforts to maintain a secure digital environment amid heightened regional and global information flows.