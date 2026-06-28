UAE Cybersecurity Council warns of rising risks from digital footprints

UAE

Users urged to adopt safer online habits to protect data and prevent cyberattacks

The Council highlighted the scale of the risk, noting that more than 1.4 billion accounts are compromised globally each month. Information gathered through devices and applications can reveal details about a user’s identity, behaviour and interests, making it a valuable target for hackers and untrusted platforms. File picture used for illustrative purpose.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cybersecurity Council has cautioned against complacency in protecting personal digital footprints, calling for stronger awareness and safer online behaviour amid growing global cyber threats.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Council said that digital footprints—created through internet browsing and social media use—form a detailed record of users’ activities and interactions. Every login, post, photograph and comment leaves a trace that can be tracked and potentially exploited if not managed carefully.

The Council highlighted the scale of the risk, noting that more than 1.4 billion accounts are compromised globally each month. Information gathered through devices and applications can reveal details about a user’s identity, behaviour and interests, making it a valuable target for hackers and untrusted platforms.

It explained that digital footprints fall into two categories:

Passive footprints, collected without the user’s knowledge through tracking online activity

Active footprints, created when users voluntarily share content such as posts, images and comments

The Council warned that risks extend beyond privacy concerns to include account breaches, identity theft, phishing attacks and misuse of personal data. It also noted that some unofficial applications may unlawfully access sensitive data, including recording calls or using device cameras and microphones without consent.

To mitigate these risks, the Council urged users to follow cybersecurity best practices, including avoiding interactions with unknown individuals online, reviewing follower lists regularly, and limiting the sharing of personal and location data.

It also advised downloading applications only from official app stores, carefully reviewing permission requests, and enabling two-factor authentication to protect accounts such as email, social media and online banking services.

The Council stressed that digital security begins with individual responsibility and awareness, noting that consistent safe practices are essential to protecting privacy in an increasingly connected world.

These efforts form part of the UAE’s broader strategy to strengthen cybersecurity, build trust in the digital ecosystem and enhance public awareness, ensuring data protection and privacy in line with rapid technological advancements.