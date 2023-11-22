UAE: December 2 and 3 are a paid holiday for the private sector on the occasion of National Day

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has formally declared December 2nd and 3rd as sanctioned paid holidays for all private sector employees across the UAE, marking the esteemed 52nd Union Day.

This proclamation stems from a circular issued by the Ministry, aligning with the Cabinet's directive outlining the authorized annual holidays for both governmental and private sectors for the calendar year 2023.

In extending felicitations and well wishes, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation expresses heartfelt congratulations to the sagacious leadership, the citizens of the UAE, and the esteemed residents of the nation during this celebratory occasion."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.