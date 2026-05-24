UAE delegation concludes participation in GLOBSEC Forum 2026

UAE

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed leads high-level discussions in Prague to strengthen UAE-Europe cooperation

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah hosted a strategic dialogue with a group of European counterparts, where they exchanged views on recent regional and international developments and explored opportunities to deepen cooperation between the UAE and Europe.

Prague: A high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates, led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has concluded its participation in the GLOBSEC Forum 2026, held in Prague from 21st to 23rd May.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah hosted a strategic dialogue with a group of European counterparts, where they exchanged views on recent regional and international developments and explored opportunities to deepen cooperation between the UAE and Europe.

Throughout the forum, UAE officials took part in a series of sessions and held various bilateral meetings. Participants included Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the UAE President; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology.

The UAE’s engagement at the forum builds on the strategic partnership between GLOBSEC and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

Now in its 21st edition, the GLOBSEC Forum is a leading international platform that brings together senior government officials, business leaders and experts to discuss key issues related to security, resilience and the future of the global order.