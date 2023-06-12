UAE Entry and Residency Law Violators Required to Depart Within 7 Days of Obtaining Exit Permi

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has set out the requirements and conditions for getting an exit permit for violators of entry and residence laws in the UAE.

A 7 day-permit is issued to the violator after paying the fines incurred through ICP website, smart application, or typing offices. He must leave the country during that period.

An exit permit can also be issued for newborns in the UAE, who have not yet got residency cards, and in order to obtain the service, all fines incurred by the applicant must be paid.

In the case of newborns inside the country, they must have a travel document to be able to leave it.

Issuance of an exit permit requires filling out the data, attaching the required documents and attachments, paying the prescribed fees, and finally, the applicant receives the permit through e-mail.

