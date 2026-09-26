UAE expands tourism landscape with major new destinations in 2026

UAE expands tourism landscape with major new destinations in...

UAE

Major new destinations, luxury facilities and entertainment experiences are coming up, across several emirates

The Abu Dhabi Sphere project is one of the emirate's flagship strategic developments that will redefine cultural and entertainment experiences. Picture credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is accelerating investment in major tourism and leisure projects, strengthening the sector’s contribution to economic growth and enhancing the country’s competitiveness as a global destination.



The momentum in 2026 has included major new destinations, luxury facilities and entertainment experiences across several emirates, reflecting a continued shift towards more diverse tourism offerings integrating investment with culture, sustainability and leisure.



In Abu Dhabi, Yas Island was selected in May as the location for Sphere Abu Dhabi, whose construction phase will cost US$1.7 billion, making it the first Sphere venue outside the United States.



Located between Yas Mall and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the venue will accommodate up to 20,000 people and host immersive experiences, concerts, sporting events, conferences and other major events, while showcasing Emirati culture and supporting local and Arab talent.



Miral has also announced an investment of more than AED12 billion across Yas Island over the next five years to develop new projects and expand existing attractions.



The investment supports Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030 and will include further development of Yas Island’s theme parks and attractions, alongside new immersive rides and experiences.



Dubai, meanwhile, approved the Al Layan Oasis project in February as a new environmental and recreational destination spanning one million square metres, including a lake covering more than a quarter of a million square metres.



The development will feature walking and cycling tracks, family and events areas, an outdoor cinema, camping facilities for 100 caravans, retail outlets and recreational services within a sustainable natural environment.



Dubai also approved a AED500 million master plan to redevelop Umm Suqeim Beach into an integrated, all-day tourism and leisure destination reflecting Emirati identity.



The project will increase the beach’s capacity to around six million visitors annually and includes upgraded facilities, parking, walking and cycling tracks, a 38-metre observation tower and a two-kilometre coastal retaining wall.

Smart technologies and artificial intelligence will also be deployed in facilities management.



In Sharjah, the foundation stone was laid this year for Abu Al Keizan Marine Village in Khorfakkan, a seven-million-square-foot development inspired by coastal villages and incorporating elements of Islamic architecture and local identity.



The development includes a small natural harbour carved between rocks, a boulevard, beach, green spaces, a hotel, commercial and office facilities, residential units and a mosque. It comprises 201 plots designated for 285 buildings and has been designed to preserve the surrounding natural environment and marine life.



Khorfakkan also welcomed the AED700 million Khorfakkan Resort this year, adding a major residential and tourism destination to the coastal city.



The resort features 573 residential units, 16 retail outlets, a gym, 100,000 square feet of elevated green spaces, outdoor swimming pools, children’s sports and recreation areas, a private beach and integrated hotel services.



In Ras Al Khaimah, development work began on Al Rams Waterfront and Al Rams Boulevard as part of efforts to create an integrated destination supporting quality of life, sustainable development and national identity.



The Al Rams waterfront stretches for 2,000 metres and includes dedicated walking, cycling and jogging tracks, public facilities, parking, green spaces, playgrounds and plazas for community events.



The projects collectively underline the UAE’s continued expansion of its tourism offering through new experiences and destinations designed to attract international visitors, stimulate investment and support sustainable economic growth.