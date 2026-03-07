UAE Expresses Solidarity With Bahrain, Qatar

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the unprovoked Iranian attack targeting buildings in the Kingdom of Bahrain that house personnel from the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces participating in the Unified Naval Operations Center, under the Joint Military Command of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that this assault constitutes a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain and a threat to its security and stability.

This also represents a serious escalation affecting the security of GCC countries and the wider region.

The UAE expressed its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Qatar, affirming its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the security of the GCC states as well as brotherly and friendly countries, and stressed the necessity of halting escalation and adhering to the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter to preserve regional security and stability.