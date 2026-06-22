UAE expresses solidarity with Qatar after Ras Laffan factory explosion

UAE

Ministry conveys support and wishes swift recovery for those injured

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed solidarity with the State of Qatar following an explosion at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City that resulted in a number of injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE’s support for the government and people of Qatar in the wake of the incident, extending its wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured.