UAE fuel prices for October 2026 announced

UAE

The revised fuel rates will come into effect from 1st October, 2026

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has approved the following prices for October 2026, which will come into effect from 1st October, 2026.





Fuel prices for October 2026:

Super 98 petrol: AED4.40 per litre

Special 95 petrol: AED4.28 per litre

E-Plus 91 petrol: AED4.21per litre

Diesel: AED4.80 per litre

The prices were approved under the UAE's monthly fuel pricing mechanism, which tracks movements in global energy prices and reflects changes in the domestic market.

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Fuel prices in September, 2026:

Super 98 petrol: AED3.80 per litre

Special 95 petrol: AED3.69 per litre

E-Plus 91 petrol: AED3.61 per litre

Diesel: AED4.30 per litre

Fuel prices in August 2026:

Super 98 petrol: AED3.60 per litre

Special 95 petrol: AED3.49 per litre

E-Plus 91 petrol: AED3.41 per litre

Diesel: AED3.80 per litre