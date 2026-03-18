UAE Gears up for Eid Al Fitr with vibrant events, festive at...

UAE

The United Arab Emirates is gearing up to celebrate Eid Al Fitr with a vibrant programme of festivals, entertainment shows and family-oriented activities across public spaces, shopping malls and leisure destinations decorated with festive lights and greetings.

Shopping centres have seen a surge in activity ahead of Eid, as residents stock up on clothing, sweets and gifts, supported by seasonal promotions that have boosted retail traffic.

The Eid holiday, running from 19th to 22nd March, offers an opportunity to visit the country’s tourist attractions, major malls and hotels, many of which have rolled out special programmes for the occasion.

In Abu Dhabi, a range of cultural and entertainment events targeting families and children will take place, led by the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, which has been running since November and features thousands of cultural and public events with broad international participation.

In Al Ain, the second edition of the “Ghaitah Al Ain” festival will run from 20th to 27th March at ADNEC Al Ain, offering live performances, cultural shows and activities for all age groups.

The emirate also offers a wide selection of attractions, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Al Maqta'a Museum, Heritage Village, Saadiyat Cultural District and Yas Island’s leisure facilities.

Dubai is preparing for Eid with a series of entertainment events and experiences for families, alongside retail promotions in shopping malls and special hotel packages.

Citywide events include the “Season of Wulfa", running until 23rd March, while Expo City Dubai will host Eid celebrations from 20th to 22nd March.

In Sharjah, the “Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026” will continue through Eid, combining retail offers with cultural and heritage experiences, with participation from local and international brands, entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The emirate also offers a mix of leisure, nature and cultural destinations, including Khorfakkan Amphitheater and Waterfall, Al Suhub Rest House, Al Heera Beach, Arabia's Wildlife Centre, Al Jada, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Montazah Parks and Al Qasba.

Ajman features a number of heritage attractions, including Ajman Museum, which dates back to the 18th century and showcases artefacts, manuscripts and traditional costumes.

Umm Al Qaiwain offers leisure options such as Dreamland Aqua Park, the emirate’s aviation, shooting and marine clubs, as well as equestrian facilities.

Ras Al Khaimah has completed preparations to welcome visitors during the holiday, offering a range of experiences including Jebel Jais Flight, one of the world’s longest zip lines, Al Hamra Golf Club, Dhayah Fort and its beaches.

Fujairah remains a popular destination for Eid holidays, with attractions such as the Fujairah Corniche, Madhab Spring Park, and Wadi Wurayah, alongside a growing selection of hotels and resorts, including beachfront properties in Al Aqah.