UAE: Gen Z says it's home and always will be

UAE

Young residents say the UAE’s stability, safety and seamless governance continue to shape their confidence in building a future here

“Life here just continues” — young residents say the UAE’s sense of calm and security shapes how they live, work and plan their future.

By Soni Idrees, Social Media Creative Editor

Dubai: The sun’s shining. The skies are quiet. Coffees and matchas being sipped. People busy on phones. Just another day in Dubai. Just another day in the UAE.

“Even with the aggression from Iran, I have never felt unsafe here. The UAE looks after us,” says Abdullahi Ahmed, 25, Canadian, whose family has lived in the UAE for 30 years.

The UAE keeps life running smoothly. Air defences continue to intercept the Iranian missiles and drones while residents continue their daily routines with confidence and peace of mind.

For the younger generation, especially Gen Z in the UAE, this sense of safety builds on experiences from COVID-19. The pandemic hit just as most were completing college or starting their first jobs, creating global uncertainty.

Abdullahi was in his second year at university. “The lockdowns and safety measures made my family and me feel protected, especially compared to other countries,” he tells Emirates24/7. Once the pandemic eased, he completed his degree and entered the workforce without delay.

Nouf Asad, 25, a Filipino Jordanian, was in a similar position at the time, while Stesha Rebecca Mathew, 25, Indian, had to move back to Dubai after studying in Mumbai, finishing her final year online like many others in her generation.

In a region often marked by geopolitical tensions, the UAE stands out for its stability, resilience, and unwavering sense of safety. As concerns echo across the Middle East, everyday life in the UAE continues. For young people living here, this is not just a political outcome. It is a lived experience that shapes how they think about their future.

When the pandemic started, most were still figuring things out. The shift could have easily derailed everything. But it did not.

Nouf said, “Classes moved online seamlessly. Going to campus with a green pass made me feel safe around others.” She notes that the experience showed that work could continue remotely, which benefits her career today.

Stesha Rebecca Mathew, 25, Indian, adds, “Returning to Dubai felt natural. The UAE’s swift response gave me stability to focus on opportunities.” The move toward digital and remote work opened doors in her field of brand marketing.

Even now, with regional tensions and headlines stirring anxiety elsewhere, that same feeling of safety has not changed for any of them. For most, that comes down to one fact: UAE is home.

Abdullahi’s family has been in the Emirates for 30 years. They came for opportunity and built a life here, something that shapes how he sees the country today. Leaving is not even a consideration. “This is home. My family built a life here and leaving is not an option,” he says.

Nouf and Stesha say the same. Both grew up here, and both talk about safety as more than just physical protection. It is peace of mind. It is knowing that when everything else feels uncertain, “life in the UAE is stable.”

Hassan Kiaser, 28, British, puts it best when he talks about the “sense of calm” you feel living here. It is not something you always notice until you compare it to elsewhere, but once you do, it is hard to ignore.

He remembers feeling reassured during the pandemic. “There was always a sense that things were under control. That allowed me to focus on my future instead of worrying.”

Ralph Otto, 25, Ivorian, who graduated during the pandemic, agrees. “Even when the world slowed down, the UAE kept moving forward. Opportunities were still there, and I felt supported.”

It is not just about how the UAE managed COVID, or how it deals with regional tensions. It is about consistency. During a time when everything else felt unpredictable, it stayed structured. When opportunities seemed like they might disappear, they did not. Even now, it continues to feel like a place where you can focus on building your life without constantly looking over your shoulder, says Gen Z.

“Through everything, the UAE has been a shield and a home for us. That does not change. Knowing I can build a life here … makes me feel grounded,” says Stesha.

In a world that keeps testing limits and rewriting the rules, the UAE has not just kept up. It has stepped up, proving repeatedly that home is not just where you live. It is where you feel safe, supported, and able to build your future.