UAE: Got a job offer? Check the barcode before you proceed, MoHRE warns

UAE: Got a job offer? Check the barcode before you proceed, ...

UAE

Job seekers inside and outside the UAE urged to verify offers before completing any recruitment procedures

Employers are required to use the official job offer form approved by MoHRE. The form carries a unique serial number, or barcode, which applicants can use to check whether the offer is genuine.

Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has warned job seekers against fake job offers, urging them to verify the authenticity of an offer before proceeding with any recruitment procedures.

The warning applies to job seekers both inside and outside the UAE.

According to the ministry, employers are required to use the official job offer form approved by MoHRE. The form carries a unique serial number, or barcode, which applicants can use to check whether the offer is genuine.

How to verify a UAE job offer

Job seekers can verify the validity of a job offer through the MoHRE website - www.mohre.gov.ae, the MoHRE smart application 'MOHRE UAE', which is available for Apple and Android devices or the ministry’s Call Centre on 600590000.

“Always ensure that your job offer is authentic before completing any recruitment procedures,” the ministry said.

The advisory is aimed at protecting job seekers from fraudulent recruitment offers and ensuring that they confirm an employer’s offer through official MoHRE channels before taking further steps.