UAE extends visa on arrival to nationals of six countries

UAE

The initiative also creates greater opportunities for nationals of these countries to experience the UAE's unique cultural landscape

The Authority noted that the 14-day visa may be extended once while the holder is in the UAE, whereas the 60-day visa is issued for a single stay and is not extendable. Photo credit: Government of Dubai Media Office





ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates expanded its visa-on-arrival program to include nationals of six countries and their accompanying family members.

Under the new decision, nationals of the Republic of Indonesia, the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of the Philippines, the Republic of Kenya, and the Republic of South Africa holding ordinary passports, along with their accompanying family members, are eligible to obtain a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival, provided they hold a valid residence permit issued by the United States, a European Union member state, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Singapore, Japan, the brotherly Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, or Canada. The initiative reflects the UAE's flexible entry and residency framework and its commitment to facilitating travel while providing visitors with a seamless travel experience.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that expanding eligibility for the visa-on-arrival program reflects the UAE's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with friendly countries and fostering closer economic, cultural and people-to-people ties.

The initiative also creates greater opportunities for nationals of these countries to experience the UAE's unique cultural landscape, world-class tourism offerings, dynamic economy, attractive business environment, and globally recognized infrastructure. The Ministry further emphasized that it will continue to work in close coordination with the relevant national authorities to facilitate the movement of travelers, streamline consular procedures, and reinforce the UAE's position as a leading global destination for business, investment, entrepreneurship, and exceptional talent.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) stated that the new amendments reflect the Authority's ongoing efforts to enhance the UAE's visa framework, expand the scope of beneficiaries, and align its services with global best practices in travel, tourism, and mobility. The Authority added that the decision also strengthens cooperation with partner countries while supporting the UAE's leading position in global competitiveness indicators related to residency, tourism, and travel.

The ICP explained that eligibility for the new visa-on-arrival scheme requires applicants and their accompanying family members to be nationals of one of the six eligible countries and to hold a valid residence permit issued by the United States, a European Union member state, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Singapore, Japan, the brotherly Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, or Canada. The Authority further clarified that the visa is available for either 14 days or 60 days, depending on the type of visa issued.

The Authority noted that the 14-day visa may be extended once while the holder is in the UAE, whereas the 60-day visa is issued for a single stay and is not extendable. Upon the expiry of either visa, holders are required to depart the country. An overstay fine of AED50 per day will apply to those who remain beyond the permitted period.

The total issuance fee for the 14-day visa is AED 100, while the total issuance fee for the 60-day visa is AED250.