UAE gratuity calculator: How to calculate your end-of-service pay in 2026

UAE

Confused about how much gratuity you should receive? Here’s a simple, step-by-step guide

Employers are required to pay end-of-service benefits within 14 days from the end of the employment contract.

Dubai: Leaving your job in the UAE? Or moving to a new opportunity? Your end-of-service gratuity could be one of the most important financial payouts you receive, as you transition to a new phase in your career.

Here’s a clear, step-by-step guide on what you need to know about the UAE Labour Law and how you can calculate your gratuity.

1. Have you worked for at least a year?

The first thing to consider is that you only become eligible for a gratuity payout if you have worked for at least one year, continuously, for your current employer.

This is referred to as continuous service, and this does not include any period of unpaid leave you may have taken.

2. What is your basic salary?

Another important point to remember is that your gratuity isn’t calculated as per your total salary, but your ‘basic salary’.

This basic salary is clearly listed out in your employment contract, along with the other benefits you may receive every month, like your housing or transport allowance.

Important Labour Law terms

The UAE Labour Law, in Article 1, provides the following definitions:

Basic wage (basic salary): The wage stipulated in the employment contract, which is paid to the worker in consideration of his work under the employment contract, on a monthly, weekly, daily, hourly or piecework basis, and which does not include any other allowances or benefits in kind.

Continuous service: Uninterrupted service with the same employer or its legal successor, from the date of commencement of work.

3. Get your daily basic wage

Once you have your basic salary amount, you would need to divide that by 30, to get your daily basic wage. This is the amount that will be used for calculating your gratuity, as per the formula provided below.

Gratuity calculator

If you have worked for less than five years in the organisation, here is how your gratuity will be calculated:

Daily basic wage × 21 × number of years worked

If you have worked for more than five years your gratuity will be calculated in two parts:

Daily basic wage × 21 × 5 (for the first five years)

+

Daily basic wage × 30 × number of additional years

What about part of a year?

If there are some months or days of additional service, you will also get paid for them. Simply divide the gratuity you have received for one year by 12, for each month, and then 30 for each day of the month. Multiply this number for the additional days that you have worked for.

How long do I have to wait to get my gratuity?

Employers are required to pay end-of-service benefits within 14 days from the end of the employment contract.

If payments are delayed, employees have the right to file a complaint with the relevant authorities.