UAE Hails Agreement on First Phase of Gaza Ceasefire

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a first phase of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, commending his prominent and pivotal role in facilitating the deal and urging all parties to pursue urgent understandings to end the tragic war and work towards achieving peace and stability in the Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s appreciation for the significant efforts undertaken by President Trump, and commended the steadfast efforts of the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Türkiye in facilitating the arrangements that led to this agreement.

The UAE expressed hope that the agreement represents a positive step toward ending the humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip, and paving the way for a just and lasting settlement that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and restores regional security and stability.

The UAE stressed the importance of building on this progress through the commitment of all parties to the terms of the agreement, exercising restraint, and implementing serious steps to resume a comprehensive political process aimed at achieving the two-state solution and ensuring security, peace, and stability for all the peoples of the region.

Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering position in support of all regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and achieve a just and comprehensive peace, and underscored the importance of ensuring the urgent, sustainable, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to the Palestinian people in the Strip.