UAE

Anwar Gargash says the UAE won a war it sincerely sought to avoid, defending its sovereignty and dignity

His Excellency Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash affirmed that the United Arab Emirates has triumphed in a war it sincerely sought to avoid.

His Excellency Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, UAE's diplomatic adviser to His Highness the President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates has triumphed in a war it sincerely sought to avoid, achieving victory through an epic national defence that safeguarded sovereignty, dignity, and accomplishments in the face of brutal aggression.

He said: “Today, we move to manage a complex regional landscape with greater experience, deeper understanding, and stronger ability to influence and shape the future.”

On his official account on X, he wrote: “The UAE has triumphed in a war we sincerely sought to avoid, and we achieved victory through an epic national defence that protected sovereignty and dignity and preserved accomplishments against a vicious attack. Today, we move to manage a complex regional scene with greater experience, sharper knowledge, and a firmer capacity to shape the future.”

He concluded: “Our strength, resilience, and steadfastness have reinforced the UAE’s pioneering model of progress.”