UAE health card guide: How to apply, fees, eligibility — and...

UAE

Your company health insurance covers private hospitals — here’s how a UAE health card gives you access to government healthcare and why you might need both

Dubai: If you have just arrived in the UAE – or even if you are a long-time resident – getting access to affordable, reliable healthcare in the country is easier than you think.

While your company-provided health insurance gives you access to a network of private hospitals and clinics, a UAE health card connects you to government-run healthcare facilities.

Here’s how to apply — and how to make the most of government healthcare services.

Health card vs health insurance: What’s the difference?

Health insurance card: Gives you access to private hospitals and clinics within your insurer’s network

UAE health card: Gives you access to government hospitals and healthcare centres under EHS. This includes 17 hospitals, 64 primary healthcare centres and 10 public health centres.

Having both ensures wider coverage and more flexibility when choosing where to seek treatment.

Who can apply?

Health cards are available to:

UAE citizens

GCC citizens (residents and visitors)

Expatriate residents

Visitors

People of Determination

How to apply

The application process is largely digital and straightforward. Here are the steps to follow:

Visit the EHS webpage: https://www.ehs.gov.ae/en/services/services-directory/issue-of-a-health-card and click on ‘Start service’.

You will then be redirected to the UAE Pass website. Enter the mobile number you used to register for the UAE Pass, or key in your Emirates ID number. Once you approve the login from the UAE Pass app on your phone, you will be redirected to the EHS website.

Click on ‘Apply for a new health card’.

Under ‘Type’ of application, select the relevant option: UAE National, GCC National, Expatriate, People of Determination.

Select if you are applying for yourself, or on behalf of someone else.

Once you make these selections, the system will automatically fill out your details. Preview the details and click on 'Proceed'.

You will be given the total amount that you need to pay, depending on your category of application. Select the method of payment – credit/debit card, Google Pay, Samsung Pay or Apple Pay.

Make the payment.

Once the payment is complete, the health card will be issued and connected to your Emirates ID.

How much does the health card cost?

UAE citizens: AED20

GCC citizens:

AED20 for UAE residents. The health card will be valid for five years.

AED50 for UAE visitors. The health card will be valid for one year.

Expatriates:

AED100 for UAE residents. The health card will be valid for one year.

AED100 for UAE visitors. The health card will be valid for three months.

People of Determination: AED50

Additional fees: AED15 Smart Application Fees

Where can I use the health card?

You can use the health card at the following EHS-affiliated facilities:

Dubai

Hospitals

Al Kuwait Hospital, Dubai

Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital

Primary healthcare centres

Al Nahda Medical Examination Centre

Saraya Medical Examination Centre

Al Reffa Medical Examination Centre

Al Awir Health Centre

Salah Al Din Medical Examination Centre

Al Quoz Medical Examination Centre

Dragon Mart Medical Examination Centre

Ibn Battuta Medical Examination Centre

Al Baraha Smat Medical Examination Centre

Al Ittihad Health Centre

Al Muhaisnah Health Centre

Dubai Public Health Centre

Dubai Specialised Dental Centre

Al Kuwait Hospital Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Genetic and Neonatal Screening Diagnostic Centre

Sharjah

Hospitals

Al Qassimi Hospital

Kuwait Hospital, Sharjah

Khorfakkan Hospital

Kalba Hospital

Al Dhaid Hospital

Al Qassimi Hospital for Women and Children

Primary healthcare centres

Al Khibra Medical Examination Centre

Al Taj Smart Medical Examination Centre

Waqa Medical Examination Centre

Al Khibra and Al Daqqah Medical Examination Centre

Sahara Medical Examination Centre

Alshrooq Medical Examination Centre

Wasit Health Centre

Khorfakkan Health Centre

Specialised Kalba Dental Centre

Wadi Al Helo Health Centre

Kalba Health Centre

Al Lulueyah Health Centre

Dibba Al Hisn Public Health Centre

Al Dhaid Health Centre

Family promotion health Centre

Sharjah Specialised Dental Centre

Khhorakkan Specialised Dental Centre

Sharjah Public Health Centre

Khorfakkan Public Health Centre

Kalba Public Health Centre

Public Health Cenre Dibba Al Hisn

Public Health Centre, Al Dhaid

Al Khalidiyeh Health Centre

Al Riqa Health Centre

Shees Health Centre

Al Thameed Health Centre

Al Batayih Health Centre

Al Nahwa Health Centre

Nazwa Health Cenre

Al Maliha Health Centre

Al Hamryeh Health Centre

Al Qarain Health Centre

Alriffa Health Centre

Al Madam Health Centre

Abu Mousa Healt Centre

Ajman

Mushairif Medical Examiation Centre

Al Nuaimiya Medical Examination Center

Mushairef Health Centre

Al Manama Health Centre

Muzeirah Health Centre

Ajman Specialised Dental Centre

Ajman Public Health Centre

Al Madina Health Centre

Al Hamidiya Health Centre

Ras Al Khaimah

Hospitals

Saqar Hospital

Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital

Obaid Allah Geriatric Hospital

Abdullah Bin Omran Hospital for Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Shaa’m Hospital

Primary healthcare centres

Dahan Medical Examination Centre

RAKEZ Medical Examination Centre

Ras Al Khaimah Health Centre

Wadi Esfini Health Centre

Al Rams Health Centre

Abdullah Bin Ali Al Sharhan Health Centre

Almeirad Health Centre

Aljazerah Health Centre

RAK Specialized Dental Centre

Kadra Health Centre

Ras Al Khaimah Pubic Health Centre

Shawa Health Centre

Saif Bin Ali Health Centre

Al Khat Health Centre

Alhamranih Health Centre

Al Jeer Health Centre

Al Nakheel Health Centre

Digdagah Health Centre

Julphar Health Centre

Almanaie Health Centre

Physiotherapy and Sports Medicine Centre

Umm Al Quwain

Umm Al Quwain Hospital

Almadar Medical Examination Center for Residency

Al Khazan Health Centre

Al Salama Health Centre

AlRafa Primary Health Care Centre

Umm Al Quwain Dental Centre

Umm Al Quwain Public Health Centre

Fujairah

Hospitals

Fujairah Hospital

Dibba Al Fujairah Hospital

Primary healthcare centres