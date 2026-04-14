UAE health card guide: How to apply, fees, eligibility — and how it differs from your insurance card
Your company health insurance covers private hospitals — here’s how a UAE health card gives you access to government healthcare and why you might need both
Dubai: If you have just arrived in the UAE – or even if you are a long-time resident – getting access to affordable, reliable healthcare in the country is easier than you think.
While your company-provided health insurance gives you access to a network of private hospitals and clinics, a UAE health card connects you to government-run healthcare facilities.
Here’s how to apply — and how to make the most of government healthcare services.
Health card vs health insurance: What’s the difference?
Health insurance card: Gives you access to private hospitals and clinics within your insurer’s network
UAE health card: Gives you access to government hospitals and healthcare centres under EHS. This includes 17 hospitals, 64 primary healthcare centres and 10 public health centres.
Having both ensures wider coverage and more flexibility when choosing where to seek treatment.
Who can apply?
Health cards are available to:
- UAE citizens
- GCC citizens (residents and visitors)
- Expatriate residents
- Visitors
- People of Determination
How to apply
The application process is largely digital and straightforward. Here are the steps to follow:
- Visit the EHS webpage: https://www.ehs.gov.ae/en/services/services-directory/issue-of-a-health-card and click on ‘Start service’.
- You will then be redirected to the UAE Pass website. Enter the mobile number you used to register for the UAE Pass, or key in your Emirates ID number. Once you approve the login from the UAE Pass app on your phone, you will be redirected to the EHS website.
- Click on ‘Apply for a new health card’.
- Under ‘Type’ of application, select the relevant option: UAE National, GCC National, Expatriate, People of Determination.
- Select if you are applying for yourself, or on behalf of someone else.
- Once you make these selections, the system will automatically fill out your details. Preview the details and click on 'Proceed'.
- You will be given the total amount that you need to pay, depending on your category of application. Select the method of payment – credit/debit card, Google Pay, Samsung Pay or Apple Pay.
- Make the payment.
Once the payment is complete, the health card will be issued and connected to your Emirates ID.
How much does the health card cost?
UAE citizens: AED20
GCC citizens:
- AED20 for UAE residents. The health card will be valid for five years.
- AED50 for UAE visitors. The health card will be valid for one year.
Expatriates:
- AED100 for UAE residents. The health card will be valid for one year.
- AED100 for UAE visitors. The health card will be valid for three months.
People of Determination: AED50
Additional fees: AED15 Smart Application Fees
Where can I use the health card?
You can use the health card at the following EHS-affiliated facilities:
Dubai
Hospitals
- Al Kuwait Hospital, Dubai
- Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital
Primary healthcare centres
- Al Nahda Medical Examination Centre
- Saraya Medical Examination Centre
- Al Reffa Medical Examination Centre
- Al Awir Health Centre
- Salah Al Din Medical Examination Centre
- Al Quoz Medical Examination Centre
- Dragon Mart Medical Examination Centre
- Ibn Battuta Medical Examination Centre
- Al Baraha Smat Medical Examination Centre
- Al Ittihad Health Centre
- Al Muhaisnah Health Centre
- Dubai Public Health Centre
- Dubai Specialised Dental Centre
- Al Kuwait Hospital Dubai
Abu Dhabi
- Genetic and Neonatal Screening Diagnostic Centre
Sharjah
Hospitals
- Al Qassimi Hospital
- Kuwait Hospital, Sharjah
- Khorfakkan Hospital
- Kalba Hospital
- Al Dhaid Hospital
- Al Qassimi Hospital for Women and Children
Primary healthcare centres
- Al Khibra Medical Examination Centre
- Al Taj Smart Medical Examination Centre
- Waqa Medical Examination Centre
- Al Khibra and Al Daqqah Medical Examination Centre
- Sahara Medical Examination Centre
- Alshrooq Medical Examination Centre
- Wasit Health Centre
- Khorfakkan Health Centre
- Specialised Kalba Dental Centre
- Wadi Al Helo Health Centre
- Kalba Health Centre
- Al Lulueyah Health Centre
- Dibba Al Hisn Public Health Centre
- Al Dhaid Health Centre
- Family promotion health Centre
- Sharjah Specialised Dental Centre
- Khhorakkan Specialised Dental Centre
- Sharjah Public Health Centre
- Khorfakkan Public Health Centre
- Kalba Public Health Centre
- Public Health Cenre Dibba Al Hisn
- Public Health Centre, Al Dhaid
- Al Khalidiyeh Health Centre
- Al Riqa Health Centre
- Shees Health Centre
- Al Thameed Health Centre
- Al Batayih Health Centre
- Al Nahwa Health Centre
- Nazwa Health Cenre
- Al Maliha Health Centre
- Al Hamryeh Health Centre
- Al Qarain Health Centre
- Alriffa Health Centre
- Al Madam Health Centre
- Abu Mousa Healt Centre
Ajman
- Mushairif Medical Examiation Centre
- Al Nuaimiya Medical Examination Center
- Mushairef Health Centre
- Al Manama Health Centre
- Muzeirah Health Centre
- Ajman Specialised Dental Centre
- Ajman Public Health Centre
- Al Madina Health Centre
- Al Hamidiya Health Centre
Ras Al Khaimah
Hospitals
- Saqar Hospital
- Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital
- Obaid Allah Geriatric Hospital
- Abdullah Bin Omran Hospital for Obstetrics and Gynaecology
- Shaa’m Hospital
Primary healthcare centres
- Dahan Medical Examination Centre
- RAKEZ Medical Examination Centre
- Ras Al Khaimah Health Centre
- Wadi Esfini Health Centre
- Al Rams Health Centre
- Abdullah Bin Ali Al Sharhan Health Centre
- Almeirad Health Centre
- Aljazerah Health Centre
- RAK Specialized Dental Centre
- Kadra Health Centre
- Ras Al Khaimah Pubic Health Centre
- Shawa Health Centre
- Saif Bin Ali Health Centre
- Al Khat Health Centre
- Alhamranih Health Centre
- Al Jeer Health Centre
- Al Nakheel Health Centre
- Digdagah Health Centre
- Julphar Health Centre
- Almanaie Health Centre
- Physiotherapy and Sports Medicine Centre
Umm Al Quwain
- Umm Al Quwain Hospital
- Almadar Medical Examination Center for Residency
- Al Khazan Health Centre
- Al Salama Health Centre
- AlRafa Primary Health Care Centre
- Umm Al Quwain Dental Centre
- Umm Al Quwain Public Health Centre
Fujairah
Hospitals
- Fujairah Hospital
- Dibba Al Fujairah Hospital
Primary healthcare centres
- Mina Tower Medical Examination Centre
- Al Amal Medical Examination Centre
- Al Qurayyah Health Centre
- Murishid Health Centre
- Murbeh Health Centre
- Qidfa Health Centre
- Tawain Health Centre
- Al Halah Health Centre
- Dhadna Health Centre
- Fujairah Specialised Dental Centre
- Fujairah Public Health Centre