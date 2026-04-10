UAE: How to get your medicines delivered to your doorstep

UAE

A guide to the Emirates Health Services doorstep delivery

The medicine delivery service is available across all EHS-affiliated facilities, including 17 hospitals, 64 primary healthcare centres and 10 public health centres.

Dubai: Residents across the UAE can have their prescribed medicines delivered directly to their homes through a service offered by the country’s Emirates Health Services (EHS).

The medication delivery service was first introduced in 2020, and allows patients to receive their medicines without having to wait at pharmacies after their consultation.

Here’s all you need to know about the service.





What is the ‘Patients' Medication Delivery’ service?

It is a service provided by EHS, where you receive your medications at home, after consulting with a doctor at one of the EHS-affiliated facilities, along with guidance on dosage through a virtual pharmacy.

How does the service work?

The process is simple and largely automated:

The patient consults with an EHS doctor.

The prescribed medication is prepared.

The patient is contacted to arrange either delivery or collection from the nearest health centre.

Who is it available for?

The service is available to all customers who consult at an EHS facility. If you are a UAE resident, or even a visitor, you can benefit from subsidised healthcare by applying for an EHS health card, to be able to visit one of the many EHS facilities across the UAE.

Where is the service available?

The medicine delivery service is available across all EHS-affiliated facilities, including:

17 hospitals

64 primary healthcare centres

10 public health centres

Below is an Emirate-wise breakdown of facilities:

Dubai

Hospitals

Al Kuwait Hospital, Dubai

Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital

Primary healthcare centres

Al Nahda Medical Examination Centre

Saraya Medical Examination Centre

Al Reffa Medical Examination Centre

Al Awir Health Centre

Salah Al Din Medical Examination Centre

Al Quoz Medical Examination Centre

Dragon Mart Medical Examination Centre

Ibn Battuta Medical Examination Centre

Al Baraha Smat Medical Examination Centre

Al Ittihad Health Centre

Al Muhaisnah Health Centre

Dubai Public Health Centre

Dubai Specialized Dental Centre

Al Kuwait Hospital Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Genetic and Neonatal Screening Diagnostic Centre

Sharjah

Hospitals

Al Qassimi Hospital

Kuwait Hospital, Sharjah

Khorfakkan Hospital

Kalba Hospital

Al Dhaid Hospital

Al Qassimi Hospital for Women and Children

Primary healthcare centres

Al Khibra Medical Examination Centre

Al Taj Smart Medical Examination Centre

Waqa Medical Examination Centre

Al Khibra and Al Daqqah Medical Examination Centre

Sahara Medical Examination Centre

Alshrooq Medical Examination Centre

Wasit Health Centre

Khorfakkan Health Centre

Specialised Kalba Dental Centre

Wadi Al Helo Health Centre

Kalba Health Centre

Al Lulueyah Health Centre

Dibba Al Hisn Public Health Centre

Al Dhaid Health Centre

Family promotion health Centre

Sharjah Specialised Dental Centre

Khhorakkan Specialised Dental Centre

Sharjah Public Health Centre

Khorfakkan Public Health Centre

Kalba Public Health Centre

Public Health Cenre Dibba Al Hisn

Public Health Centre, Al Dhaid

Al Khalidiyeh Health Centre

Al Riqa Health Centre

Shees Health Centre

Al Thameed Health Centre

Al Batayih Health Centre

Al Nahwa Health Centre

Nazwa Health Cenre

Al Maliha Health Centre

Al Hamryeh Health Centre

Al Qarain Health Centre

Alriffa Health Centre

Al Madam Health Centre

Abu Mousa Healt Centre

Ajman

Mushairif Medical Examiation Centre

Al Nuaimiya Medical Examination Center

Mushairef Health Centre

Al Manama Health Centre

Muzeirah Health Centre

Ajman Specialised Dental Centre

Ajman Public Health Centre

Al Madina Health Centre, Ajman

Al Hamidiya Health Centre

Ras Al Khaimah

Hospitals

Saqar Hospital

Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital

Obaid Allah Geriatric Hospital

Abdullah Bin Omran Hospital for Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Shaa’m Hospital

Other facilities

Dahan Medical Examination Centre

RAKEZ Medical Examination Centre

Ras Al Khaimah Health Centre

Wadi Esfini Health Centre

Al Rams Health Centre

Abdullah Bin Ali Al Sharhan Health Centre

Almeirad Health Centre

Aljazerah Health Centre

RAK Specialized Dental Centre

Kadra Health Centre

Ras Al Khaimah Pubic Health Centre

Shawa Health Centre

Saif Bin Ali Health Centre

Al Khat Health Centre

Alhamranih Health Centre

Al Jeer Health Centre

Al Nakheel Health Centre

Digdagah Health Centre

Julphar Health Centre

Almanaie Health Centre

Physiotherapy and Sports Medicine Centre

Umm Al Quwain

Umm Al Quwain Hospital

Almadar Medical Examination Center for Residency

Al Khazan Health Centre

Al Salama Health Centre

AlRafa Primary Health Care Centre

Umm Al Quwain Dental Centre

Umm Al Quwain Public Health Centre

Fujairah

Hospitals

Fujairah Hospital

Dibba Al Fujairah Hospital

Primary healthcare centres