UAE: How to get your medicines delivered to your doorstep
A guide to the Emirates Health Services doorstep delivery
Dubai: Residents across the UAE can have their prescribed medicines delivered directly to their homes through a service offered by the country’s Emirates Health Services (EHS).
The medication delivery service was first introduced in 2020, and allows patients to receive their medicines without having to wait at pharmacies after their consultation.
Here’s all you need to know about the service.
What is the ‘Patients' Medication Delivery’ service?
It is a service provided by EHS, where you receive your medications at home, after consulting with a doctor at one of the EHS-affiliated facilities, along with guidance on dosage through a virtual pharmacy.
How does the service work?
The process is simple and largely automated:
- The patient consults with an EHS doctor.
- The prescribed medication is prepared.
- The patient is contacted to arrange either delivery or collection from the nearest health centre.
Who is it available for?
The service is available to all customers who consult at an EHS facility. If you are a UAE resident, or even a visitor, you can benefit from subsidised healthcare by applying for an EHS health card, to be able to visit one of the many EHS facilities across the UAE.
Where is the service available?
The medicine delivery service is available across all EHS-affiliated facilities, including:
- 17 hospitals
- 64 primary healthcare centres
- 10 public health centres
Below is an Emirate-wise breakdown of facilities:
Dubai
Hospitals
- Al Kuwait Hospital, Dubai
- Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital
Primary healthcare centres
- Al Nahda Medical Examination Centre
- Saraya Medical Examination Centre
- Al Reffa Medical Examination Centre
- Al Awir Health Centre
- Salah Al Din Medical Examination Centre
- Al Quoz Medical Examination Centre
- Dragon Mart Medical Examination Centre
- Ibn Battuta Medical Examination Centre
- Al Baraha Smat Medical Examination Centre
- Al Ittihad Health Centre
- Al Muhaisnah Health Centre
- Dubai Public Health Centre
- Dubai Specialized Dental Centre
- Al Kuwait Hospital Dubai
Abu Dhabi
- Genetic and Neonatal Screening Diagnostic Centre
Sharjah
Hospitals
- Al Qassimi Hospital
- Kuwait Hospital, Sharjah
- Khorfakkan Hospital
- Kalba Hospital
- Al Dhaid Hospital
- Al Qassimi Hospital for Women and Children
Primary healthcare centres
- Al Khibra Medical Examination Centre
- Al Taj Smart Medical Examination Centre
- Waqa Medical Examination Centre
- Al Khibra and Al Daqqah Medical Examination Centre
- Sahara Medical Examination Centre
- Alshrooq Medical Examination Centre
- Wasit Health Centre
- Khorfakkan Health Centre
- Specialised Kalba Dental Centre
- Wadi Al Helo Health Centre
- Kalba Health Centre
- Al Lulueyah Health Centre
- Dibba Al Hisn Public Health Centre
- Al Dhaid Health Centre
- Family promotion health Centre
- Sharjah Specialised Dental Centre
- Khhorakkan Specialised Dental Centre
- Sharjah Public Health Centre
- Khorfakkan Public Health Centre
- Kalba Public Health Centre
- Public Health Cenre Dibba Al Hisn
- Public Health Centre, Al Dhaid
- Al Khalidiyeh Health Centre
- Al Riqa Health Centre
- Shees Health Centre
- Al Thameed Health Centre
- Al Batayih Health Centre
- Al Nahwa Health Centre
- Nazwa Health Cenre
- Al Maliha Health Centre
- Al Hamryeh Health Centre
- Al Qarain Health Centre
- Alriffa Health Centre
- Al Madam Health Centre
- Abu Mousa Healt Centre
Ajman
- Mushairif Medical Examiation Centre
- Al Nuaimiya Medical Examination Center
- Mushairef Health Centre
- Al Manama Health Centre
- Muzeirah Health Centre
- Ajman Specialised Dental Centre
- Ajman Public Health Centre
- Al Madina Health Centre, Ajman
- Al Hamidiya Health Centre
Ras Al Khaimah
Hospitals
- Saqar Hospital
- Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital
- Obaid Allah Geriatric Hospital
- Abdullah Bin Omran Hospital for Obstetrics and Gynaecology
- Shaa’m Hospital
Other facilities
- Dahan Medical Examination Centre
- RAKEZ Medical Examination Centre
- Ras Al Khaimah Health Centre
- Wadi Esfini Health Centre
- Al Rams Health Centre
- Abdullah Bin Ali Al Sharhan Health Centre
- Almeirad Health Centre
- Aljazerah Health Centre
- RAK Specialized Dental Centre
- Kadra Health Centre
- Ras Al Khaimah Pubic Health Centre
- Shawa Health Centre
- Saif Bin Ali Health Centre
- Al Khat Health Centre
- Alhamranih Health Centre
- Al Jeer Health Centre
- Al Nakheel Health Centre
- Digdagah Health Centre
- Julphar Health Centre
- Almanaie Health Centre
- Physiotherapy and Sports Medicine Centre
Umm Al Quwain
- Umm Al Quwain Hospital
- Almadar Medical Examination Center for Residency
- Al Khazan Health Centre
- Al Salama Health Centre
- AlRafa Primary Health Care Centre
- Umm Al Quwain Dental Centre
- Umm Al Quwain Public Health Centre
Fujairah
Hospitals
- Fujairah Hospital
- Dibba Al Fujairah Hospital
Primary healthcare centres
- Mina Tower Medical Examination Centre
- Al Amal Medical Examination Centre
- Al Qurayyah Health Centre
- Murishid Health Centre
- Murbeh Health Centre
- Qidfa Health Centre
- Tawain Health Centre
- Al Halah Health Centre
- Dhadna Health Centre
- Fujairah Specialized Dental Centre
- Fujairah Public Health Centre