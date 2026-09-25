UAE humanitarian documentary 'And Hope Remains' wins at Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards 2026

UAE

The film is rooted in the UAE's humanitarian and civilisational commitment to alleviating suffering, supporting early recovery and fostering stability

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Chairman of the Media Committee of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, received the award on the Council's behalf. Picture credit: WAM

Cannes, France: "And Hope Remains," a documentary produced by the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, has won the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards 2026 in the Digital Documentaries category.



The award was presented at this year's winners' ceremony, held in Cannes on 23-24 September.



Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Chairman of the Media Committee of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, received the award on the Council's behalf.



At its core, "And Hope Remains" affirms humanitarian solidarity and moral responsibility as the foundation for supporting communities facing disasters, crises, war and conflict. Through powerful visual storytelling, it brings human stories to a global audience, capturing both harsh realities and the hope that endures within them.



The film is rooted in the UAE's humanitarian and civilisational commitment to alleviating suffering, supporting early recovery and fostering stability. It also demonstrates the power of cinematic storytelling to engage both mind and heart, preserving stories of hope and resilience in public memory, while conveying a message of cooperation, compassion, peace and shared humanity.



"And Hope Remains" premiered in October 2025 at the 8th edition of the El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt, where it was met with an enthusiastic audience response and praise from directors, artists and critics.