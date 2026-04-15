UAE

Nurseries, kindergartens and schools to begin in person classes from April 20: Ministry of Education

The ministry confirmed that the decision comes after completing all readiness requirements. Picture used for illustrative purposes only.

Dubai: The Ministry of Education announced the resumption of in-person education for all nurseries, kindergartens and students, along with educational and administrative staff in public and private schools in all emirates of the country, starting from Monday, April 20, 2026, after completing the necessary preparation and qualification plans.

The ministry confirmed that the decision comes after completing all readiness requirements, which included equipping the buildings, training educational and administrative staff, and updating security and safety procedures, in order to enhance the provision of a safe and reassuring educational environment for students and their families.

The ministry explained that private schools will have the flexibility to implement the hybrid alternating education system when needed, in accordance with the approved regulations and under the supervision of local educational authorities, taking into account the readiness of each educational institution and ensuring smooth implementation.

Regarding private schools that implement the hybrid alternating education model, the ministry indicated that the operational distribution of staff is organized in a way that supports the continuity of learning, without assigning a single teacher to provide in-person and remote education simultaneously, which contributes to maintaining the quality of education and balancing the professional burdens on educational staff.

The ministry stressed that educational institutions will remain ready to move to alternative education patterns when needed, ensuring the continuity of the educational process smoothly and flexibly, and enhancing the ability of schools to deal with various developments in a way that maintains students’ academic stability.