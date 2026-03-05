UAE, Indonesian Presidents Discuss Regional Developments

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, during which both sides stressed the need for an immediate halt to military actions in the region and emphasized the importance of addressing regional issues through dialogue and diplomatic means in a manner that preserves regional security and stability.

During the call, the two sides also discussed the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, as well as the latest regional developments amid the ongoing military escalation and its serious implications for regional and international security and stability.