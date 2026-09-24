Ministry of Islamic Affairs: Tomorrow is the last day to reg...

UAE

Register for Haj 1448 AH / 2027 AD before the deadline tomorrow, Friday, September 25 via the AWQAF UAE app or www.awqaf.gov.ae

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has called on those wishing to perform Haj during the 1448 AH / 2027 AD season to register before the end of the specified period, noting that registration closes tomorrow, Friday, September 25.

The authority said registration is available electronically through its smart application, AWQAF UAE, or via its website, www.awqaf.gov.ae.