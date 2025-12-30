UAE Issues Statement on Ongoing Developments in Yemen

The United Arab Emirates expresses concern regarding the statement issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the fundamental inaccuracies it contains regarding the UAE’s role in the ongoing developments in the Republic of Yemen.

The UAE categorically rejects any attempt to implicate the country in tensions among Yemeni parties and strongly denounces allegations that it exerted pressure on, or issued directives to, any Yemeni party to undertake military operations that would undermine the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or target its borders.

The UAE reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its full respect for the Kingdom’s sovereignty and national security, and its rejection of any actions that could threaten the security of the Kingdom or the wider region.

The UAE firmly believes that the fraternal and historical relations between the two countries constitute a cornerstone of regional stability, and reaffirms its full coordination with the Kingdom.

The UAE further stresses that since the outset of the developments in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah, its position has focused on containing the situation, supporting de-escalation efforts, and promoting understandings to contribute to preserving security and stability and protecting civilians, in full coordination with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With regard to the statement issued by the military spokesperson of the Coalition Forces concerning the military operation at the Port of Mukalla, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms its categorical rejection of claims alleging the fueling of the Yemeni conflict, noting that the referenced statement was issued without consultation with the Coalition member states.

The Ministry confirms that the shipment concerned did not include any weapons, and that the vehicles unloaded were not intended for any Yemeni party, but were shipped for use by UAE forces operating in Yemen. The Ministry stresses that the allegations circulating in this regard do not reflect the nature or purpose of the shipment, and underscores that there was high-level coordination regarding these vehicles between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, along with an agreement that the vehicles would not leave the port. Nevertheless, the UAE was surprised by the targeting of the vehicles at the Port of Mukalla.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that the UAE’s presence in Yemen was at the request of the legitimate Yemeni government and within the framework of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, with the aim of supporting the restoration of legitimacy and combating terrorism, while fully respecting the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen. The UAE has made significant sacrifices since the launch of Coalition operations and has stood in solidarity with the brotherly Yemeni people at various stages.

The Ministry notes that these developments raise legitimate questions regarding how this issue and its potential repercussions have been addressed, at a time that demands the highest levels of coordination, restraint and wisdom, particularly given the prevailing security challenges and threats posed by terrorist groups, including Al Qaeda, the Houthis and the Muslim Brotherhood, within the framework of international efforts aimed at combating terrorism and extremism and fostering opportunities for de-escalation and stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that addressing the recent developments must be carried out responsibly and in a manner that prevents escalation, based on verified facts and existing coordination among the concerned parties, in a way that preserves security and stability, safeguards shared interests, and contributes to supporting the political process and bringing an end to the crisis in Yemen.