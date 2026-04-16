UAE labour market remains stable, workers' wages paid on time: MoHRE

UAE

The ministry recorded strong operational performance during the first quarter of 2026

Dubai: Amid ongoing regional developments, the UAE continues to prove the strength of its economy and the resilience of its labour market.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) affirmed the sustained stability of the UAE labour market and the continuity of business operations, reflecting the UAE’s diversified economic base, its ability to maintain balance and sustainability under varying conditions, and the strength of collaboration between the public and private sectors in advancing sustainable development.

The ministry further highlighted that business continuity in the labour market is reflected in the Wage Protection System (WPS) data, which indicates that private sector establishments continue to pay workers’ wages on time using the system.

The ministry recorded a total of seven million transactions in the first quarter, with 2.3 million of these customer transactions completed in March.

The ministry's communication centres also recorded more than four million interactions, and 1.5 million consultations, with services provided in 22 languages.

This reflects a high level of compliance across economic sectors, as well as strong confidence in the UAE’s economic growth, government policies, and initiatives that support business continuity