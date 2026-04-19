UAE launches digital platform to track prices of essential goods nationwide

UAE

Ministry of Economy rolls out real‑time price comparison tool to help consumers find the most affordable options

In its first phase, the platform collects and analyses price data for 33 goods, divided into 17 essential consumer items and 16 other major products. Prices are monitored in real time from 12 major retail outlets across the country, with both minimum and maximum prices published for each outlet. Picture used for illustrative purposes only.

Dubai: The Ministry of Economy has launched a new digital platform dedicated to displaying the prices of essential goods across the UAE, offering consumers greater transparency and helping them make informed purchasing decisions.

In its first phase, the platform collects and analyses price data for 33 goods, divided into 17 essential consumer items and 16 other major products. Prices are monitored in real time from 12 major retail outlets across the country, with both minimum and maximum prices published for each outlet.

The platform covers a wide range of staple goods, including cooking oils, eggs, dairy products, rice, sugar, poultry, meat, fish, legumes, bread, wheat and water. It also tracks prices of fruits such as bananas, oranges and apples, as well as vegetables including cucumbers, tomatoes, potatoes, garlic and onions.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the platform allows consumers to create a customised food basket based on their needs. The system then automatically guides users to the most affordable option available, enabling cost‑effective shopping choices.

Commodity price data on the platform is updated daily through a direct electronic link with participating retail outlets, ensuring accuracy and up‑to‑date information.

The platform is accessible to the public via the Ministry of Economy’s website at:

https://www.moet.gov.ae/en/essential-goods-prices-platform