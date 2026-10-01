UAE

UAE monitors flydubai FZ1073 incident to Tel Aviv as flight diverts to Tabuk; Attorney-General orders investigation into flight deck altercation and possible terrorist links, urges reliance on official sources

ABU DHABi: The United Arab Emirates is closely following the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv, which was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stated that Counsellor Dr. Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, had ordered the formation of a team comprising specialised members of the Public Prosecution to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident. This follows flydubai’s announcement that an altercation had occurred in the flight deck, prompting flydubai crew members travelling on board to intervene and secure the aircraft.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE’s judicial authorities have jurisdiction to investigate the incident under applicable legislation, as the aircraft is registered in the UAE and bears its flag. Accordingly, UAE law applies to crimes committed on board the aircraft, even when they occur outside UAE territory.

The Ministry noted that the investigation includes examining all circumstances and motives surrounding the incident, including any possible connection to terrorist activity or intent, and whether it involved prior planning or direction. The UAE also expressed its appreciation to the Saudi authorities for their cooperation and handling of the incident.

The Ministry stressed the importance of relying on information and statements issued by official sources and avoiding the circulation of speculation or unverified information until the investigation is completed and its findings are announced.