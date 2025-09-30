UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on National Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Duma Gideon Boko of the Republic of Botswana on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the President of Botswana on the occasion.