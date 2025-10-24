12.39 PM Friday, 24 October 2025
UAE leaders congratulate President of Zambia on Independence Day

By WAM

 President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Hichilema on the occasion.

