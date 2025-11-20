UAE Leaders Congratulate Sultan of Oman on National Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to the Sultan of Oman.