UAE Leaders Gather at Zayed National Museum to Mark 54th Eid Al Etihad

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was joined by Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, and Sheikhs at the official ceremony marking the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, held at the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi under the theme ‘United.’

The celebration was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Also in attendance were H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Moha

The official ceremony reflected the enduring spirit of the Union, honouring the UAE’s rich heritage, its path of progress and achievement, and the national ambitions guiding its future.

The event honoured the legacy of the nation’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the timeless values that helped shape the UAE’s identity.

The ceremony featured historical artefacts documenting the country’s journey through time, including pieces from the Zayed National Museum collection such as the Abu Dhabi Pearl, a natural pearl estimated to be around 8,000 years old and considered one of the oldest in the world; the Bronze Swords, discovered at the Saruq Al Hadid site, one of the UAE’s most significant ancient metalworking locations; the Carnelian Beads, which date back around 5,000 years; the Abiel Coin, one of the earliest currencies used in the region; and the Kamal, a traditional wooden tool used to aid maritime navigation by measuring the position of the stars.

The display also included a 1966 Chrysler Newport once used by the late Sheikh Zayed in the 1960s, and the Magan Boat, a reconstruction of an ancient vessel used in early maritime trade.

Creative and technical teams brought the country’s history to life through a visual journey that included light shows, traditional Emirati-inspired costumes, orchestral pieces, and folk performances. The ceremony featured artists of all ages and backgrounds in a tribute to the generations who have contributed to the UAE’s ongoing story.

The UAE National Orchestra also took part in the ceremony, delivering a special debut performance that captured the spirit of the nation and the values that unite its people.

The event was livestreamed across the official Eid Al Etihad digital platforms, allowing everyone who considers the UAE their home to join in the celebration.