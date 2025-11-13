1.58 PM Thursday, 13 November 2025
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:20 05:42 12:28 15:53 19:08 20:30
13 November 2025
Advanced
Home

UAE Leaders Offer Condolences to President of Türkiye Over Plane Crash

Published
By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Türkiye, over the victims of the Turkish Ministry of Defence military cargo plane crash.

 

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Erdoğan.

Copyright @ 2025. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 13 November 2025 12:10