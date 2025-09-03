UAE Leaders Send Greetings to San Marino on National Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Governors of the Republic of San Marino Denise Bronzetti and Italo Righi, on the occasion of San Marino's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Governors of San Marino on the occasion.