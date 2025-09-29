5.42 PM Monday, 29 September 2025
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:20 05:42 12:28 15:53 19:08 20:30
29 September 2025
Advanced
Home

UAE Leaders Send Greetings to Turkmenistan on Independence Day

Published
By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Turkmenistan on the occasion.

Copyright @ 2025. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 29 September 2025 12:53