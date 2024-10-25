UAE Lowers Minimum Driving Age to 17 for New License Applicants

The UAE has officially lowered the minimum age for obtaining a driving license to 17, a move aimed at giving young residents the opportunity to develop driving skills earlier under a regulated system. Under the revised regulations, eligible 17-year-olds can apply for a provisional driving license, allowing them to drive with certain restrictions until reaching the age of 18. This decision aligns with the UAE’s commitment to enhancing road safety by encouraging early driving education and responsibility. The new policy is set to take effect immediately, opening pathways for younger drivers to gain experience on the road under controlled conditions.

The new federal law, issued today, introduces a structured approach to driver education for young applicants. Provisional license holders will be required to follow specific guidelines, including driving only during designated hours and under certain weather conditions to ensure their safety. Additionally, for high-speed or congested areas, they may need to be accompanied by a licensed adult. The Ministry of Interior has emphasized that these restrictions are intended to give young drivers a supervised environment in which to develop road skills gradually.

As part of the new regulations, authorities have established a comprehensive system of fines and penalties for violations of the provisional license conditions. Minor violations, such as driving outside permitted hours, may incur fines starting from AED 500, while more serious infractions, such as reckless driving, can lead to fines of up to AED 2,000. In addition to monetary penalties, repeated violations may result in the suspension of the provisional license and the requirement to attend mandatory driving safety courses.

