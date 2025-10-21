UAE Media Council Launches 'Amen' Platform for Public to Shape Media

The UAE Media Council has launched the “Amen” digital platform to empower the public to monitor and share feedback on media content published in the UAE.

The initiative reflects the belief that society is a key partner in safeguarding the media landscape and preserving its values. Amen seeks to foster community engagement to build a responsible, safe media environment that supports the UAE’s leadership in advancing the media landscape.

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, emphasised that the UAE’s leadership places individuals and communities at the core of its priorities. He noted its commitment to instilling awareness and responsibility across all sectors, especially the media, which serves as society’s voice and a platform for its aspirations.

The UAE is committed to building a responsible media environment that reflects Emirati identity, keeps pace with national ambitions, and nurtures talent and creativity. Media remains a key partner in the country’s development journey and a cornerstone for strengthening national identity and enhancing its regional and global standing.

Al Hamed added, “Content is a responsibility. It shapes society’s thinking, awareness, and attitudes, and reflects the nation’s image and standing. What we publish must elevate and benefit society, build positive awareness, and express our values, humanity, and national identity - which we proudly uphold.”

He said, “Society, in all its diversity, is a partner in building a responsible national media that fosters informed engagement and preserves credibility. This partnership supports the sustainable growth of media content in the UAE, reflecting our advanced leadership in promoting open dialogue.”

By enabling open dialogue, Amen enhances content quality while safeguarding the UAE’s values, cultural integrity, and social cohesion. It empowers citizens and residents to actively shape a media landscape rooted in ethical standards, balanced reporting, and responsible expression.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, said Amen aligns with the objectives of the Year of Community, declared by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The platform reflects the UAE’s vision for high-quality media and serves as an interactive channel for community members to help preserve societal values and instill awareness among future generations.

He explained that Amen provides an open, direct communication channel to ensure media content aligns with community standards, upholds national values, and promotes responsible, creative, and impactful production. It is part of an integrated regulatory framework that the UAE Media Council is expanding to build a professional and accountable media environment.