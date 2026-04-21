UAE medical fitness test for residence visa: Requirements, costs, documents and locations

UAE

Everything you need to know about the mandatory medical test for UAE visas, including required documents, fees and where to apply

The UAE medical fitness test includes mandatory screenings for HIV and tuberculosis, with additional checks such as Hepatitis B and syphilis for specific job categories. Photo credit: Dubai Media Office

If you have started the process for your family’s UAE residence visa application, there’s an important step that’s coming up: a medical fitness test.

Any family member above the age of 18 years will need to undergo a medical fitness test, as per UAE law. But what exactly is it, and how can you apply for one? Find out below.

What is a medical fitness certificate?

A medical fitness certificate is a mandatory document that confirms the applicant is free from communicable diseases. It is legally required for all foreign nationals who are applying for a new UAE residence visa or renewing an existing one. However, residents under the age of 18 are exempt.

You can complete your medical fitness test after you have received your entry permit and before you proceed with visa stamping and Emirates ID registration. The certificate is valid for the duration of the residence visa it accompanies: one to three years for standard visas, and five or 10 years for golden visa holders.

What tests are performed?

There are two mandatory screenings that test for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and tuberculosis (TB), and are considered the baseline for all visa applicants.

Apart from HIV and TB, the following categories of workers are expected to test negative for syphilis and Hepatitis B:

People employed in nurseries

Domestic workers, such as housemaids, nannies and drivers

Food handlers and employees of restaurants and cafes

Employees of salons and beauty centres

Health club workers

Female domestic workers must also test negative for pregnancy.

Applicants in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are additionally screened for the detection of pulmonary tuberculosis via a chest X-ray for new residence visas. However, for visa renewals, only a blood test is required.

According to a Cabinet Resolution passed in 2016, all resident expatriates have to undergo TB screening when renewing their residence visas. Those found with scars or active TB or found having drug-resistant TB will then be issued a conditional fitness certificate and a residence visa for one year. They will then have to undergo treatment in the UAE.

Documents required for the medical fitness test

Once you have applied for your UAE residence visa at an Amer centre in Dubai, or at Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) locations in other emirates, you can then proceed with your medical fitness test.

However, ensure you are fully prepared with all your documents on hand, before going, in order to avoid delays and hassles. Here are the documents you will need to bring along:

A copy of the entry permit (if it’s a new visa) or a copy of your residence visa (if it’s a visa renewal)

Original passport

Emirates ID (if it’s a visa renewal)

Recent passport photograph

Where to apply for the medical fitness test

In the UAE, the cost for a medical fitness test is between Dh250 and Dh350 for standard 24- to 48-hour service. You can also choose to pay more for expedited services, and receive results within 30 minutes at Smart Salem centres.

Medical fitness test locations will depend on the emirate you are located in.

Dubai

Dubai Health has a network of 25 medical fitness centres across the city, including several premium Smart Salem centres. It’s worth noting that the system used for all Dubai’s visa medical results is called Salem – the system electronically connects the screening centres to Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

At the time of applying for your visa, you can select which medical fitness test centre is most convenient to visit. Here is a list of centres you can choose from:

Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Centre

Al Karama Medical Fitness Centre

Al Lusaily Medical Fitness Centre

Al Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre

Al Nahda Medical Fitness Centre

Al Quoz Medical Fitness Centre

Al Rashidiya Medical Fitness Centre

Al Yalayis Medical Fitness Centre

AXS Medical Fitness Centre

Bur Dubai Medical Fitness Centre

DAFZA Medical Fitness Centre

DIFC Medical Fitness Centre

Emirates Airline Medical Fitness Centre

Emirates Medical Fitness Centre

JAFZA Medical Fitness Centre

Knowledge Village Medical Fitness Centre

Smart Salem – TECOM

Smart Salem – Al Wasl

Smart Salem – DIFC, Index Tower

Smart Salem City Walk

Smart Salem Index Mall

Smart Salem Knowledge Park

Smart Salem – Al Muhaisnah Branch

Smart Salem – JVC Circle Mall

Zabeel Medical Fitness Centre

Abu Dhabi:

Fitness tests in this emirate are primarily conducted at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company’s (SEHA) Disease Prevention and Screening Centres. Here is a list of active centres you can connect with:

Al Maryah Island: The Galleria

Abu Dhabi Disease Prevention and Screening Centre: Hazza Bin Zayed Street

Al Shahama: Al Shahama Healthcare Centre, Al Sinad Street

Baniyas: Al Qadah Street

Etihad: Etihad Plaza, Khalifa A

Musaffah: Street 28

Al Ain Disease Prevention and Screening Centre: Shakhboot Bin Sultan Street (#131)

Sweihan: Next to Sweihan Clinic

Al Marfa: Al Marfa Hospital Building

Madinat Zayed: Old Hospital/ Hospital Street

Delma: Delma Hospital Building, Delma, Western Region

Sela: Sela Hospital Building

Ghayathi: Old Hospital Building

Mushrif: Mushrif Mall, Third Floor

Al Wahda: Al Wahda Mall Extension, Third Floor

Al Nukhba: Crystal Tower, Zayed 1st Street

Mussafa: Top Prestige Prevention Centre, Street 14, M25

Al Shamkha: Makani Mall, First Floor

You can book an appointment online, by visiting the website: visascreening.seha.ae.

Northern Emirates

Applicants in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain can visit a Medical Examination Centre, operated by Emirates Health Services (EHS), to complete their medical fitness test. Apply for the test on the EHS website: ehs.gov.ae

Select from any of the following EHS centres, located across the UAE:

Al Nahda Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Dubai

Ibn Battuta Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Dubai

Dragon Mart Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Dubai

Al Baraha Smart Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Dubai

Sahara Medical Examination Centre, Sharjah

Al Khibrah Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Sharjah

Al Taj Smart Medical Examination Centre, Sharjah

Alshrooq Medical Examination Centre, Sharjah

Waqa Medical Examination Centre, Sharjah

Mushairif Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Ajman

Al Nuaimiya Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Ajman

Dahan Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Ras Al Khaimah

Mina Tower Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Fujairah

Al Amal Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Fujairah

Almadar Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Umm Al Quwain

Once you have completed your test and received your medical fitness certificate, you can then proceed with the next steps. Learn what’s next by checking out our UAE family visa guide.