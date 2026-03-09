UAE
UAE MINISTRY OF DEFENCE ANNOUNCES MARTYRDOM OF TWO MEMBERS OF ARMED FORCES IN HELICOPTER CRASH
WAM- The UAE Ministry of Defence announces the martyrdom of two members of the Armed Forces following a helicopter crash due to a technical malfunction while performing their national duty in the country today, Monday, March 9, 2026.
The Ministry of Defence extends its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the two martyrs, praying that Almighty God grants them His vast mercy and gives their families patience and solace.