UAE Ministry of Defence Mourns Armed Forces’ Civilian Contractor Martyred in Bahrain

UAE

The UAE Ministry of Defence mourned one of the civilian contractors in the UAE Armed Forces, a Moroccan national, who was martyred during a routine mission in the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain following an Iranian missile attack targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The blatant Iranian attack also resulted in the injury of five personnel of the UAE Ministry of Defence.

The Ministry extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyr, praying to Almighty God to grant him His vast mercy.

It also expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.